B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.27 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 224.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Five9 Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $192.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,513 shares of company stock worth $4,487,354. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

