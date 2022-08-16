B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $2.19 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

