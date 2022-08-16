B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

