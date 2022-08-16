B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

