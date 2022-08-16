B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

