B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 777 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

