B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $2.22 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Performance

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,234. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.