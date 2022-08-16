B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $2.22 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
