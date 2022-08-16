Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

