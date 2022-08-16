Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

