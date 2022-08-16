Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 272,910 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272,910 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $293,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.0% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 265.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $1,438,887. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

