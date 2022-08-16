BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BMRN stock opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

