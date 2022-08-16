Boston Partners Raises Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PVH by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NYSE PVH opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

