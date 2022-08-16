Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Progressive were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

