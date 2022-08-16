Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

