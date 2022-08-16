Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 9,550 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NTNX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.