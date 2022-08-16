Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

AMKR stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

