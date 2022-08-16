CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

