Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

