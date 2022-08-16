Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

