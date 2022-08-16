Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.