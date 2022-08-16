Commerce Bank Has $717,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after buying an additional 445,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

