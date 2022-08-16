Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

