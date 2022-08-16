Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.