Commerce Bank Sells 1,667 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

