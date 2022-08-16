Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

