Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 578 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $176.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

