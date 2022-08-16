Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

