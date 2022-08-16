Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,974 shares of company stock worth $7,450,019. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $154.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.