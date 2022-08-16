Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

