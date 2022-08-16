Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,881 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,439 shares of company stock worth $568,517. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

