Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 5,072 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.