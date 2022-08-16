Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 8,843 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Palomar
In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,851. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Palomar Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PLMR opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.