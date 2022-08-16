Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 8,843 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,851. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of PLMR opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

