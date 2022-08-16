Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $140,110. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

