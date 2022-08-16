Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $553,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kelly Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Kelly Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.2 %

KELYA opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

