Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $543,000 Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

