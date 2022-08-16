Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %
AVT opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.