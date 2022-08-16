Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

AVT opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.