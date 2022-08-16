Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

