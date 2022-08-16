Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

