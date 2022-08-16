Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.