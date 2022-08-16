Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,717,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth $357,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Money Express by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,169 shares of company stock worth $8,658,763. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $943.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

