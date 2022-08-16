Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,317 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,841 shares of company stock worth $4,287,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $190.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

