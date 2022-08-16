Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $559,000 Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $297.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $118,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,253,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $118,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,253,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,091 shares of company stock worth $320,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

