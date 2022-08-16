Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $563,000 Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock worth $226,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

