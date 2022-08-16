Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $578,000 Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.
SciPlay Stock Performance
Shares of SCPL opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SciPlay Profile
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.
