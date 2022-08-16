Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $578,000 Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SCPL opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SciPlay Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.