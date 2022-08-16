Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,575 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,604,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,018 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 207,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $847.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

