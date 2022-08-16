Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.85. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

