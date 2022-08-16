Cummins Inc. (CMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 873,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 68,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 291,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.