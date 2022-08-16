CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,679,000 after purchasing an additional 701,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in CVS Health by 371.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 698,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.