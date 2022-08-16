Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Outperform

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

PYPL stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

