DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

